Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

