Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

SUM stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

