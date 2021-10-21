Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.
Several research firms recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.
SUM stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
