Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sells $233,036,000.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 82,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

