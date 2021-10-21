Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $125,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,519 shares of company stock valued at $39,614,959.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

