SUN Market Capitalization Tops $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

