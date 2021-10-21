SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Reaches $4.23 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 5% against the dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $388,996.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.