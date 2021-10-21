SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

