SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.84. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 189,152 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

