SuperFarm Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $84.14 million and approximately $63.41 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011342 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004341 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

