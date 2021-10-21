SureRemit Market Cap Tops $2.40 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2,580.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,977.56 or 0.99627178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06432273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022685 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars.

