sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.40 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $152.62 million and $23.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 153,085,552 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

