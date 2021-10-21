Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 17,124 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.96% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,588,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 650.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth $1,603,000.

NYSEARCA:PBS opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

