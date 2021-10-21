Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 19,753 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,046,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after buying an additional 226,113 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insmed stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

