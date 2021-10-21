Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLBR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 552.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.