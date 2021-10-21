Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 33,839 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,036.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

