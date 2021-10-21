Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Marquee Raine Acquisition worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,308,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRAC opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRAC. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

