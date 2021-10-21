Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.66% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA FLEE opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.