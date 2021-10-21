Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,763 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

