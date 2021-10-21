Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,064. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NNI stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $85.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

