Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 189.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 6.27% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 2,855.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOUT opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

