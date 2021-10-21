Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IVAL opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

