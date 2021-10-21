Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.32 Million in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224,045 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

