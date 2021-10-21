Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.97% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

