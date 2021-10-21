Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.93% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMT opened at $95.86 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06.

