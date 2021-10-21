Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 101,391 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,391 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of Altitude Acquisition worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.