Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 47,966 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,966 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

