Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,141 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

