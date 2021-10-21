Swap (XWP) Hits Market Capitalization of $351,409.34

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Swap has a total market cap of $351,409.34 and $338.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.29 or 1.00171346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.51 or 0.06471648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,192,210 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

