Swipe Market Capitalization Hits $443.69 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $443.69 million and approximately $134.68 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00192018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,168,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.