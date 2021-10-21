SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $1,135.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00319578 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,118,557 coins and its circulating supply is 121,115,389 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

