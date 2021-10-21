Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,880. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

