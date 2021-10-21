Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,880. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49.
Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.