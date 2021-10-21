Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

SYF stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

