Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

