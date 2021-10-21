SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.