Synovus Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

SNV stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

