Synovus Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

