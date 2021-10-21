Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 661,271 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter worth $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 362,319 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

