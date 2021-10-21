Taal Capital Management LP Sells 1,420 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Taal Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 185.0% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 105,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

