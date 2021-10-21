Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 10.67% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $132,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $666.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

