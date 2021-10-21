Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $393,708.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $12.38 or 0.00019691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $393,708.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

