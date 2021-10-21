Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.09% of Talos Energy worth $39,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.