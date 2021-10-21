Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,788 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up approximately 9.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.36% of Tapestry worth $43,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 9,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

