Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.44% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

