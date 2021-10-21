Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Financial Analysis

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices 4.72% 2.63% 2.41%

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Taylor Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.82 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

