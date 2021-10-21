TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.20

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 1642679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

