TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.19

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$68.19 and last traded at C$67.71, with a volume of 1062394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.97.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$66.18 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2973957 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

About TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

