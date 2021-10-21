TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,518 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.69% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

