TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s current price.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,115. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,533.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

