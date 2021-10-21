TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s current price.
TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,115. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,533.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
