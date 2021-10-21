TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.62. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 40,605 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

