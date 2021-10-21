Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $$11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

